MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with murder after a pregnant teen and her boyfriend were found dead inside a family member's car on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the McDonough Police Department, 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson were found shot dead inside the vehicle, parked in a cul-de-sac of the 1700 block of New Orleans Way in McDonough.

Police said Fulmer attended Eagles Landing High School. 11Alive reached out to the Henry County School District who said they were "saddened with the recent news concerning the tragic passing of one of our students during the holiday break."

Fulmer played softball where she was a senior standout. Her coach said they will retire her number.

Robinson was a 2019 graduate of Woodland High School.

Courtesy of Gamers Fastpitch

On Dec. 6, investigators arrested Aljahon Joyner, 17, for the murders of Fulmer and Robinson. The motive for these murders was a drug related robbery, they said.

He is charged with two counts of murder, 1 count of feticide, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

McDonough Police Department

