17-year-old charged with murder of teen in Covington

Deputies said 17-year-old Amorieyan Weaver was taken into custody without incident.
Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office
17-year-old Amorieyan Weaver has been charged with aggravated assault, murder, malice murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County have arrested and charged a 17-year-old in the murder of a 19-year-old at a Covington home last month. 

According to a sheriff's office, Amorieyan Weaver, of Covington, was arrested for the murder of Quindadarius Russell on Oct. 19. 

Deputies said the incident occurred at a home off of Spring Road in Covington

Weaver has been charged with aggravated assault, murder, malice murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, the release said. 

According to a news release, Weaver was taken into custody without incident during the execution of a search warrant.

They said he was booked into the Newton County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

    

