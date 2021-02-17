17-year-old Dacula teen turns herself in after deadly shooting

Authorities issued warrants for Damia Mitchell's arrest on Monday.

DACULA, Ga. — A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Dacula turned herself in on Wednesday, according to Gwinnett Police.

Authorities issued warrants for Damia Mitchell's arrest on Monday.

Officers said that, around 1:30 p.m. that day, officers in the Bay Creek Precinct were called to the area of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court just outside of Dacula to reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find 20-year-old Faith Burns with a single gunshot wound. She died at the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation before the shooting.

They also believe there were multiple people present when the gunfire broke out; detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Mitchell is facing multiple charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.