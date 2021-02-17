17-year-old Dacula teen turns herself in after deadly shooting

DACULA, Ga. — A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Dacula turned herself in on Wednesday, according to Gwinnett Police.
Authorities issued warrants for Damia Mitchell's arrest on Monday.
Officers said that, around 1:30 p.m. that day, officers in the Bay Creek Precinct were called to the area of Uniwattee Trail and Mountain Ash Court just outside of Dacula to reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find 20-year-old Faith Burns with a single gunshot wound. She died at the hospital, police said.
Investigators believe Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation before the shooting.
They also believe there were multiple people present when the gunfire broke out; detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Mitchell is facing multiple charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Anyone with information to share in this case should contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.