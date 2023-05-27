17-year-old shot dead in LaGrange, another teen arrested: Police

Monatvious Gunn was quickly transported to Wellstart Hospital, but the police department said he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — In the early hours of Saturday, a shooting took the life of a 17-year-old boy, and another teen was arrested, LaGrange Police Department said.

The shooting happened on May 27. LaGrange police officers responded to an incident in a neighborhood on Fourth Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said that's where they discovered the victim, identified as 17-year-old Monatvious Gunn, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives from the LaGrange Police Department were sent over to investigate the incident. Police said their efforts led to the apprehension of a 16-year-old juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting.

The identity of the young suspect remains undisclosed due to legal restrictions. According to LaGrange Police, he was taken into custody, facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.