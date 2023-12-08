18-year-old shot dead in southwest Atlanta parking lot: Police

Atlanta Police Department said it received word that someone had been shot at 555 Whitehall Street in the southwest of the city around 3:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Saturday in a southwest Atlanta parking lot, the department reports.

Atlanta Police Department said it received word that someone had been shot at 555 Whitehall Street in the southwest of the city around 3:30 a.m. Officers said they found person who appeared to be around 18 years old shot multiple times. They added that the gunshot wounds were "across his body."

The man was taken to Grady Hospital, where officers said he died. Investigators at the scene said the man was attending a private event. According to Google Maps, the addresses show a collection of businesses, including The Love Below Speakeasy, 612 Print Shop, Sweat Shop Boxing Fitness, and Rhythma Studios.

Police said it happened in the parking lot and added that detectives were working to get surveillance footage and speak with witnesses.