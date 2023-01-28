Woman shot in the leg in Atlanta on the way to party, police say

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward and speak with the police.

ATLANTA — An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg while riding as a passenger in a car on Friday night to a party, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Officers said they received a call around 10:02 p.m. on January 27 that a person was shot and met the victim at 3699 Cascade Park Rd. SW. When police arrived, they said a woman was found shot in the leg. She was immediately transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Information from APD said the woman and her friends were riding to a party when they heard gunshots go off in the area. That's when the victim realized a bullet had hit her. The incident happened near 1295 Niskey Lake Rd. SW.

The police department's aggravated assault unit launched an investigation to find the motive behind the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward and speak with the police. People can also contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters could receive a “reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect,” according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

