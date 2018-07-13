ATLANTA — An 18-year-old has been arrested an charged for an alleged rape that happened on Georgia State University's campus.

According to a GSU Police report, the assault happened last month in the early morning hours of June 11.

At that time, officers responded to the Piedmont Central dorm room at 92 Piedmont Ave. NE after getting reports of the assault.

After an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Onyekachi Precious Kenis the day after the attack.

According to warrants, the 18-year-old now faces a county of felony rape.

11Alive contacted GSU Police, who confirmed Kenis and his teen victim were both enrolled at the GSU Summer Success Academy, a program that requires academically at-risk freshmen attend a seven-week summer course before the start of classes in the fall.

According to GSU officials, both are still enrolled at GSU as of publication of this story.

