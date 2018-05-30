ATLANTA -- An 18-year-old was killed after being shot in the back Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at 10:46 a.m. at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. where police found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

It has been a deadly week for teenagers.

On Tuesday, two teenagers were shot and killed and another suffered a gunshot wound to his face in a South Fulton neighborhood. The two who died were 16 and 19 years old and the victim who suffered a wound to the face was 15.

Grant Antonio Payton, the 16-year-old victim, was set to start a job at Chick-fil-A before his life was cut tragically short, according to his mother.

Police are still investigating this incident and also have no suspects in custody at this time.

