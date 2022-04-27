18-year-old killed after outing with rapper Cold Hearted Savage at LaGrange club, police say

LaGrange Police are asking for further information in the case.

LA GRANGE, Ga. — An 18-year-old is dead after an outing with a Georgia rapper turned violent, authorities said.

Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin was shot in the head and dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital on April 24 around 1 a.m., LaGrange Police said. The 18-year-old died due to his injuries.

Authorities said it had been difficult for APD to pinpoint what led to Bebley-Calvin getting shot due to a lack of witness cooperation but were able to work with LaGrange Police to determine shots were fired at Lafayette Parkway.

Police said the Atlanta teen was in LaGrange with a performer known as Cold Hearted Savage. The rapper and other artists performed at Club TRU along East Depot Street on the night of April 23.

Following the performance, Bebley-Calvin and others left the club in several vehicles to make their way back to Atlanta, according to investigators. As the group was traveling on Lafayette Parkway, someone in an unknown vehicle fired into Bebley-Calvin's vehicle, authorities said. The teen was shot in the head, police said. Four other people were in the vehicle, however, police did not say if anyone else was hurt.