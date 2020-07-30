18-year-old stabbed to death in Suwanee

A GoFundMe campaign says the victim, William Slade Petty, is a 2020 graduate of North Gwinnett High

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee Police are investigating a stabbing where an 18-year-old was killed Monday morning.

Police said in a news release that they were called to McGinnis Ferry around 8:50 a.m. that day to respond to a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old William Slade Petty dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Suwanee Police said they started searching the area for a suspect, along with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and the Gwinnett County Police.

They said investigators with the district attorney's office assisted with the crime scene investigation.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, we can’t release any suspect information at this time," Monday's news release says.

A GoFundMe campaign says Petty is a 2020 graduate of North Gwinnett High. Within just two days, the crowdfunding campaign already surpassed its goal of $25,000.

"Please also pray for the investigation and justice for Slade," the online fundraiser says.

Anyone who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact Suwanee Police Detective Sgt. Byun at 470-360-6735.