18-year-old shot and killed by girlfriend's brother after confronting him with AR-15, sheriff says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old in Fayette County was shot and killed by his girlfriend's brother after he confronted the brother with an AR-15, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the sheriff's office, it happened Thursday afternoon at a residence on Allenwood Road.
A release said deputies arrived to find the 18-year-old from Newnan "inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds." He was taken to Fayette Piedmont Hospital, where he died.
The sheriff's office said investigators determined the 18-year-old "armed himself with an AR-15 style weapon after a dispute with his girlfriend's brother" and then "confronted the brother, a resident of the home, with the firearm."
"The brother fired his own weapon," striking the 18-year-old.
The sheriff's office said no one else at the home was injured.
"Investigators are actively working the incident and no further information will be released at this time," the sheriff's office said in a release.