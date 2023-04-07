18-year-old shot and killed by girlfriend's brother after confronting him with AR-15, sheriff says

According to the sheriff's office, it happened Thursday afternoon at a residence on Allenwood Road.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old in Fayette County was shot and killed by his girlfriend's brother after he confronted the brother with an AR-15, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

A release said deputies arrived to find the 18-year-old from Newnan "inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds." He was taken to Fayette Piedmont Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff's office said investigators determined the 18-year-old "armed himself with an AR-15 style weapon after a dispute with his girlfriend's brother" and then "confronted the brother, a resident of the home, with the firearm."

"The brother fired his own weapon," striking the 18-year-old.

The sheriff's office said no one else at the home was injured.