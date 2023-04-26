18-year-old wanted for murder of father, killed outside car while infant daughter was in back seat: Atlanta Police

Jyquez Harvey, 18, is wanted for the shooting death of Julian Kolb. He was killed standing outside his car while his infant daughter was in the back seat.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to the February murder of a Carroll County father.

Jyquez Harvey, 18, is wanted for the shooting death of Julian Kolb. The 20-year-old was shot and killed standing outside his car while his 10-month-old daughter was in the backseat.

The shooting happened on Feb. 17 in Atlanta's West End neighborhood along Allegheny Street SW, which is off Donnelly Avenue SW and not far from a Kroger grocery store.

Investigators have not said exactly what led up to the shooting, but they believe it was “drug related.”

On March 6, police issued warrants for Harvey’s arrest. He is wanted on several charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

If you have any information about Harvey’s whereabouts, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.StopCrimeATL.org. You can also text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).