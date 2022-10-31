18-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of Norcross high school student turns himself in

The arrest comes four days after Brendon Young allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson near the high school campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORCROSS, Ga. — An 18-year-old wanted in the deadly shooting of a Norcross High School student is now in custody after turning himself in to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Monday, Gwinnett County police reported that Brendon Young surrendered to the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The arrest comes four days after Young allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson near the high school campus.

It was shortly after noon on Oct. 26 when police responded to calls of a person shot on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners, just a short distance from Norcross High School.

When they got to the scene, which was off school grounds, police found Henderson shot and tried to aid him before he was taken to the hospital. It was there where he later died.

Police said Henderson left the school building during school hours. Henderson's mother, Kimberly Parks, said he was lured out of the high school where he got into a fight. She said it was a person who was not in the fight who pulled out a gun and shot her son in the face, though police have, so far, not released the exact circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

Young is now awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County, where he will face several charges in connection to the deadly shooting, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

In the days after the shooting, which followed multiple other safety-related incidents within the district that week, the district's superintendent Calvin Watts condemned the violence that is seemingly spilling over into Gwinnett County schools.

"I want to be clear that gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable. It needs to stop," Watts said in a video shared on social media. "This violence is entering our schools from the larger community and we need to respond together."