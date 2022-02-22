19-year-old arrested in deadly Spalding County shooting

Authorities said they found Charlotin Presley, 25, with a gunshot wound. He later died in the hospital.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County investigators said they have arrested a 19-year-old man in a deadly weekend shooting.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting at an apartment complex along 615 Northside Drive on Sunday, according to a news release. Deputies said that's where they found Charlotin Presley, 25, suffering a gunshot wound to his side. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Investigators said after canvassing the area for evidence, they found at least 40 shell casings and three firearms.

After collecting witness statements, deputies said Presley and the shooter got into a verbal altercation along with other people standing in the parking lot. The 19-year-old then drove off, stopped a short distance from the group and fired his gun, investigators said. Shots were exchanged and Presley was hurt in the gunfire, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said surveillance video from the area shows children were nearby as the shots were fired. Some children took cover, others ran off, police said, adding the actions of the group put their lives in danger.

The sheriff's office said deputies have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting. He is facing murder and aggravated assault charges, a news release reads.