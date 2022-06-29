19-year-old arrested in connection to Midtown homicide

Desmond Ramone Key, 35, was shot and killed outside the Dagny Midtown apartment complex on Juniper Street on April 4.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide investigators have arrested a 19-year-old Wednesday in connection to the murder of Desmond Ramone Key in Midtown on April 4.

Desmond Ramone Key, 35, was shot and killed outside the Dagny Midtown apartment complex on Juniper Street. Atlanta Police previously said they believe Key was killed during a targeted robbery. Crime Stoppers offered a $40,000 reward leading to an arrest in the case.

According to APD, warrants were issued for the 19-year-old last Wednesday for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.