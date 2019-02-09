ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is dead and another is recovering after police say another teen stabbed the two, according to police.

It all apparently started as an argument between neighbors, police said.

According to Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Andrea Webster, officers responded to the 3600 block of Venus Place Sunday night around 7:30. When they got there, they found a 19-year-old woman in the driveway with knife injuries to the neck. A 17-year-old boy had also been stabbed in the arm, police said.

EMS took both teens to the hospital, but Webster said the 19-year-old died from her injuries. The other teen is expected to be OK.

Webster said the suspect - also a juvenile - was able to get away, but they do believe they know who he is. They're now following leads, including determining how he got away, though they haven't yet issued a suspect description because of discrepancies in those descriptions.

As for a motive for the stabbing, Webster said at this time it appears that it stemmed from a dispute between neighbors that had been ongoing for a few weeks, though they don't know exactly what the dispute was about. She added that it appeared the two teens injured were acquaintances, and the alleged perpetrator was from the house across the street from where the teens were found.

Though police have not caught the suspect, they said the situation is even more concerning, because there were children present when the stabbing happened.

"There were small children and even a newborn around the altercation. So, that's very concerning when someone produces a knife and obviously injures at least one and kills another., especially in the presence of children," Webster said.

Also of concern - investigators have still not recovered the weapon allegedly used in the attack. They just know it was "large enough to be fatal."

Anyone who has information on the situation is asked to call police.

