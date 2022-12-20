19-year-old critical after Stonecrest shooting, police say

DeKalb County Police Department detectives are investigating what they believe was an attempted robbery.

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." His injuries are critical, according to police.

Early evidence shows there may have been an attempted robbery, investigators said, and they continue to canvass the area for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.