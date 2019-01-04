ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives are looking for clues about shooting that left a 19-year-old dead early Monday morning.

Athens-Clarke County Police said they went to the Hickman Drive area to respond to a call about shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Jamelle Brightwell non-responsive. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived.

They said he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the case and are asking anyone who has information about the incident to call 706-613-3330 and speak with Det. Johnson or Det. Carroll.

