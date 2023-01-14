WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect

The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn.

Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home on Fox Forest Court in the southwest part of the city around 12:40 a.m. Police said they found 45-year-old Felipe Velasco shot inside the home.

He was taken to the hospital, but the department said Velasco died when he arrived. Gwinnett Police believe the motive of the shooting was "domestic-related."

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the department at 770-513-5300.To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.