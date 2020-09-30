Woman recalls violent domestic attack that killed her daughter; Leaving her and grandson hospitalized

Stacy Ahmed said she has no idea that her daughter 'was dealing with domestic violence under my thumb.'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old mother will be laid to rest on Wednesday after a domestic violence attack that also put her mom and 4-year-old son in the hospital.

Shyann Harvey was shot and killed last week by a man police say she had a previous relationship with.

Recovering from her own injuries, Stacy Ahmed, Shyann's mother, said she never knew anything was wrong.

She thought her daughter had broken up with Karl Jordan weeks ago and that it was over.

She was surprised to find him at their home last week but said her daughter and grandson seemed to be fine.

"I'm actually in her room right now. This is my little girl. She still liked stuffed animals," she said. "It absolutely hurts to breathe right now."

Shyann Harvey loved animals and had just started her dream job as a veterinary technician a few months back.

"She most certainly had a presence like no other I've ever seen," Stacy said. "She took the crowd in when she walked in the room. My baby girl."

Shy and Stacy were close, and she felt confident she knew everything about her daughter.

"This was my best friend," Stacy said. "She didn't change the color of her hair or pick the color of her nails at the salon without telling me."

But she says her daughter never told her that Karl Johnson had allegedly been stalking her since they broke up.

She says Shy told her friends that he had been abusive and scared her.

Stacy didn't know he brought a gun into their home last Wednesday.

"I heard a bang. I saw the flash go off in her bedroom," she said. "I knew. I heard her fall. She didn't cry, she didn't scream. I immediately knew."

She ran to her daughter's room and scooped up her 4-year-old grandson to help him get away.

"He was just walking down the hall, and the baby is just screaming. And he looked at me. And he pointed the gun at my chest," she said. "And by this time my grandbaby had got to me. And he lowered the gun looking at me. And he shot my grandbaby."

According to a police report, Johnson shot 4-year-old Jax in the shoulder, and shot Stacy in the hip.

But it didn't stop her from protecting her grandson.

"I was crawling and he was just walking behind us. He wasn't running. He was just walking," she said. "And he wasn't saying nothing. And he didn't look mad. He was just walking."

She says Johnson tried to shoot her again, but the gun was out of bullets.

Police said that from there, Johnson carjacked another woman and shot her in the head outside a Waffle House down the street, just across the Henry County line.

While US Marshalls arrested Johnson, Stacy and her grandson were rushed to the hospital.

Her daughter died hours later.

"I was her Mama. That was my one job -- was to protect her," Stacy said. "And she died 10 feet behind me. And I couldn't get to her."

She says she was having nightmares about her daughter dying alone until she got a message from Clayton County Police Officer Theo Williams.

He told her he was with Shy until the very end.

"He was the first on the scene. He held my baby's hand and prayed over her until EMS got here," Stacy said. "And he's my hero. He's my hero."

Stacy says she will never be able to thank Officer Williams enough for all of the comfort he brought to their family during Shy's final moments.

Domestic violence hotlines report a surge in calls for help and assistance.

Stacy says she wishes her daughter could have gotten help sooner.

"No matter how close you think you are to your daughter. God love it, I just had no idea that mine was dealing with domestic violence under my thumb," she said.

Stacy will be laid to rest on Wednesday.