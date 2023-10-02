Covington 19-year-old dies after being shot, dragged by car down the street and thrown out, report says

It happened Sunday evening along Timberlake Terrace in Covington.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Covington Sunday evening, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the shooting took place along Timberlake Terrace in Covington.

11Alive obtained a copy of the incident report from the sheriff's office. The report stated when officers arrived around 6:30 p.m., the victim was lying on the ground bleeding out from his left arm.

Several witnesses at the scene told authorities the victim was shot in a black Honda Accord and then dragged by the car down the street and thrown out, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died. He was identified as Marcell Williams of Covington.

Detectives said they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

