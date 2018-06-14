Watch live coverage here.

Police in Westminster tell 9NEWS that an unknown number of people are dead after a shooting at a dentist office on Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that two adults and two kids were among the victims -- they were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. At this time, it's unclear what their conditions are.

A spokesperson for the agency said it's unclear how many people are dead and will not confirm at what dentist office this happened, but did say it was at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that a suspect is at large. There's no about motive, or what led up to this shooting.

80th Avenue is closed here, and drivers are urged to avoid this area to let police work.

A public information officer is expected to offer an update at Ignite Ale House.

9NEWS has a crew headed to the scene.

We are currently working a shooting 80/Sheridan. PIO will meet media in south west corner “Ignite Ale House” — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

