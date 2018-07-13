SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- Robbery victims were forced to the ground during a home invasion in Gwinnett County, police say.

Two people are in custody; police are searching for two additional suspects.

Authorities tell 11Alive the incident happened Tuesday at a home on Dorian Drive in Snellville. The victims heard a knock on the door and a group of men allegedly rushed in with guns, forcing the victims on the floor. The robbers took phones and wallets, authorities said.

Police said one of the victims was pistol-whipped during the crime.

Authorities said the suspects ransacked the place. Police said one of the victims' credit cards was used at a store. Officers were able to use surveillance video as a part of the investigation.

They also determined that the suspects might have been at a home on Eastland Court. Two of them were arrested during a traffic stop.

Authorities are still looking for Dawuan Amir Miller and Torey Glenn Richardson.

Left to Right: Miller, Richardson

The suspects will face home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment charges.

Anyone who has information on Miller and Richardson's whereabouts, contact police.

