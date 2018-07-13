SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- Robbery victims were forced to the ground during a home invasion in Gwinnett County, police say.
Two people are in custody; police are searching for two additional suspects.
Authorities tell 11Alive the incident happened Tuesday at a home on Dorian Drive in Snellville. The victims heard a knock on the door and a group of men allegedly rushed in with guns, forcing the victims on the floor. The robbers took phones and wallets, authorities said.
Police said one of the victims was pistol-whipped during the crime.
Authorities said the suspects ransacked the place. Police said one of the victims' credit cards was used at a store. Officers were able to use surveillance video as a part of the investigation.
They also determined that the suspects might have been at a home on Eastland Court. Two of them were arrested during a traffic stop.
Authorities are still looking for Dawuan Amir Miller and Torey Glenn Richardson.
The suspects will face home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment charges.
Anyone who has information on Miller and Richardson's whereabouts, contact police.