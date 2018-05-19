JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police have arrested two people connected to the shooting outside a graduation ceremony in Clayton County.

Officers say it started with an argument in the parking lot at Mount Zion High School. It was being used as overflow parking for the Perry Learning Center’s graduation ceremony at the performing arts center across the street.

Police aren’t telling us who they arrested just yet, just that they had several conversations with people of interest and then arrested two.

Meanwhile, police tape still litters the ground in the parking lot where the shooting happened.

Latrello Presley was there to see his cousin, but right around 9 pm, as the graduation ceremony was ending, it turned to chaos.

"Everyone was stumbling over each other," Presley said. "Caps and gowns everywhere."

This happened only hours after a school shooting in Texas killed 10 and injured at least that many more.

In Clayton County, one woman died after she was shot three times in the chest. A 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg, and a pregnant woman was injured when she was pushed in the commotion.

While no one expected this, 11Alive did find this letter on the Perry Learning Center website, cautioning students to be on their best behavior.

It said, “Due to the large turnout expected, security will be in place to monitor and ensure that all in attendance will behave in a way that promotes a positive experience.”

Police said the argument happened between people leaving the graduation – but did not say whether they were students.

