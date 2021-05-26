Two behind bars after shooting Lyft passenger near I-85

Paris Carter, 22 and Raylene McDaniels, 24 were arrested in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, police said.

ATLANTA — Two suspects are behind bars nearly a week after a Lyft passenger was shot shot on an Atlanta interstate, according to police.

Authorities said a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested in Pennsylvania on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. Police said they both are charged with attempted murder along with other charges in the shooting that happened at I-85 North near Cleveland Avenue on Thursday May 20.

Police said the Lyft driver told officers he picked up two men and a woman around 7 p.m. The driver said as they were headed to their destination, the man in the backseat allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the front seat passenger.

After the gunfire, police said the alleged shooter and the woman ran across the highway. A person passing by stopped and took the victim to the hospital.