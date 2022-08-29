2 arrested, charged with murder in death of infant in southwest Atlanta, police say

It happened on Beecher Road southwest on Aug. 10.

ATLANTA — Parents were arrested by Atlanta police in connection to the death of their infant child earlier this month.

Zion Byrd, 23, and Deshan Turner, 20, were taken into custody on Aug. 18 and were charged with murder and cruelty to children, according to APD's Fugitive Unit.

On Aug. 10, officers responded to the 2200 block of Beecher Road Southwest regarding an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to a hospital, where police said they were declared dead. Homicide investigators launched their investigation, which revealed the child suffered injuries consistent with inflicted trauma.

Investigators said they were later able to establish probable cause to arrest the infant's guardians, Byrd and Turner. After search warrants were obtained and the suspects were taken into custody, they were taken to the Fulton County Jail.

APD’s Fugitive Unit Arrest Suspects in Infant Homicide. https://t.co/NBJjhzPYSI pic.twitter.com/0VL3M80G6z — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 29, 2022

"Police officers respond to many types of calls, but arguably the most difficult are those where infants and children have been harmed or killed," an official from APD's Fugitive Unit said. "When these and other crime atrocities happen, the response is always a relentless pursuit to identify the suspects, arrest them and ensure justice for the victim."