Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

A 17-year-old and a 23-year-old are now accused of murder.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen.

Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a 31-year-old man in May.

Officers were called to a Chevron off Redan Road on May 31 where they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators said the following day they identified and arrested a suspect in the man's shooting death.

On Friday, police clarified that 17-year-old Brandon Joseph was the one taken into custody following the shooting -- adding that Stafford is a second suspect.