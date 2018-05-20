A Peachtree City police officer was attacked by two people inside a home while responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday morning.

When the officer arrived at the home in the 200 block of Birkhill Drive at about 4:15 a.m., the officer found two people described as "impaired" who physically attacked the officer.

During the melee, one of the suspects was able to pull the trigger of the officer's holstered gun, causing it to fire. Another resident of the home received a minor injury from the round.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Two people were arrested -- 19-year-old Samual Taylor of Flatcreek, Conn., and 22-year-old Yasmeen Griffin of Peachtree City. Both are facing several felony obstruction, battery and aggravated assault charges.

