2 arrested for kidnapping 77-year-old woman in Goodwill parking lot, Forsyth sheriff says

Two women kidnapped and drove the 77-year-old woman to the bank, where they stole $10K and personal information from her.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said two women have been arrested for kidnapping a 77-year-old woman in the Goodwill parking lot in Cumming.

Officials said she was kidnapped Monday shortly before 2 p.m. at 715 Atlanta Highway.

While in the parking lot, the two women told her to get into their car "or something would happen to her," officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the women drove her to the bank and demanded her to withdraw $10,000 from her account, saying they would give her $45,000 in exchange. Officials said the 77-year-old woman was too scared to say anything to the bank teller, fearing that she'd be harmed.

Officials said the two women took the $10,000, then wrote down her personal information from her driver's license and credit card numbers. They drove her back to the Merchant's Square area, where they gave her an envelope of fake money.

The 77-year-old woman immediately went to a nearby business and called the sheriff's office. Based on her information, officials said they were able to arrest a 51-year-old woman of Atlanta and a 61-year-old woman of Douglasville.

The women are being charged with Kidnapping, Exploitation of the Elderly, Theft by Deception, Identity Fraud/ Theft and Forgery 1st Degree. The sheriff's office said they were taken to Forsyth County Jail, where they are being held on no bond.

Officials said they were able to recover the 77-year-old's $10,000 and returned it to her.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Crime Unit is still investigating.