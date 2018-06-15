LITHONIA, Ga. -- Police have arrested two people connected to a carjacking and four car break-ins that happened on DeKalb County school properties.

Authorities arrested Cortez Butler and David Stamps Friday. DeKalb school police worked with other agencies to make the arrests.

The school district said a construction worker who was working on the renovation project at Panola Way Elementary was injured during a carjacking. Three people in a gray Mercedes Benz stole the victim's Toyota Tundra truck. The victim was dragged alongside his vehicle.

Officials said the four car break-ins happened in the past several weeks at Columbia High, Columbia Elementary, SW DeKalb High, and Browns Mill Elementary.

RELATED: Construction worker dragged, injured during carjacking at elementary school

The two people arrested are charged with carjacking, aggravated battery, a weapon on school property and aggravated assault with a vehicle. Law enforcement officers found the car involved in carjacking near the scene of the arrest.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is paramount. Thanks to all the agencies that assisted DCSD Police in apprehending the suspects today," a school district spokesperson said in a news release.

© 2018 WXIA