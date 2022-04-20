Sheriff: 2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman, forcing her into trunk at Decatur gas station

The two men now face felony kidnapping charges.

DECATUR, Ga. — Two men have been taken into custody and face felony kidnapping charges after a woman said she was abducted from a Decatur gas station, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff said warrants revealed that 21-year-old Quentin Williams, of Atlanta, and 19-year-old Rodrequicge Allen, of Covington, tried to make advances toward a woman while she was at an Exxon gas station on Glenwood Road on Sunday, March 20. When she turned them down, they allegedly abducted and forced her into the trunk of a car. They later released her on Wesley Chapel Road, the DeKalb County Sheriff said.