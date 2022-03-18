2 arrests made in I-20 shooting that killed man

Police said they were able to arrest two suspects during a chase but still are looking to arrest one other person.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have two people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting near Interstate 20 and say they are still working to arrest the shooter.

Authorities said the actions of the three suspects left one man dead near I-20 earlier this week, the Atlanta Police Department said in a press conference on Friday. APD said they were still looking to arrest one other person who they said was the shooter.

The victim was identified on Tuesday as Shymel Drinks, 23. He was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Monday according to police, who added that there were multiple rounds fired at the vehicle.

Police said that both parties were involved in a criminal street gang. The two people authorities have in custody are facing charges for felony murder and participating in a gang.

The two suspects were found after they got into a car chase with Georgia State Patrol, APD and their helicopter, investigators said. They were brought to custody in East Point, said APD, but tried to run.

>> Video below: Part of APD's press conference from Friday

The two threw weapons out of the window and drugs were found in their car, APD said.

Officers said on Monday, around 10 p.m., a witness found a vehicle parked on Windsor Street underneath the I-20 overpass.

Those who have information about this incident can report their tip to APD or Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form.