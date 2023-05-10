2 bystanders shot near Atlanta bus station, police say

The police department said an argument between two men ended in gunfire, with bullets hitting two other bystanders.

ATLANTA — A shooting at an Atlanta bus station left two people in the hospital on Thursday, according to officers with APD.

The shooting happened near a bus station in southwest Atlanta on Forsyth Street, police said, around 12:36 a.m.

Officers said an argument between two men ended in gunfire, with bullets hitting those two bystanders.

At this time, officers are searching for one suspect on foot who left with another man and another suspect who left in a burnt orange Dodge Avenger.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.