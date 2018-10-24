COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people are behind bars after police busted an alleged dog-fighting ring.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers got a call on Oct. 22 for reports of possible dog fighting at the end of the cul-de-sac on Allen Drive.

When officers got there with Newton County Animal Control, they were able to hear dogs crying and barking loudly in the woods. As law enforcement walked through the woods, they could immediately tell that dogs were actively fighting. As they walked closer, they announced themselves as Covington Police.

Officers found several dogs fighting and three men were standing around them, each holding a Pitbull on a leash.

One man took off running with a Pitbull as soon as officers approached and announced. The two others that did not run were told to tie the dogs to the tree and to walk away from the dogs. Both complied and were handcuffed before being escorted to patrol cars.

They charged Richard Cobb and Darrell Barber with felony dog fighting.

Animal Control took possession of five dogs total. The “bait dog,” the one dogs the others were fighting, was still alive but moving slowly and had blood coming from its head and had bite marks on its back.

Cobb and Barber were taken to the Covington Police Department to be interviewed but declined to speak. Both were then transported to the Newton County Jail.

