2 charged after police find meth, heroin in apartment drug bust near Atlantic Station

Police found meth, marijuana, oxycodone, and heroin.

ATLANTA — Two people are facing charges after police found pounds of drugs in a bust at an apartment building near Atlantic Station.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, it started with a tip the agency's narcotics unit received about "activity" in an apartment at 223 16th Street NW. That is located nearby Atlantic Station, a bustling shopping mall in the heart of the city.

Authorities said they secured a search warrant after several weeks of investigation, finding signs of illegal drug activity while gathering information.

After executing a search warrant at the apartment on Wednesday, the police department's narcotics unit found a slew of illegal drugs — including over one pound of heroin, one pound of Xanax pills, six pounds of marijuana, and meth, according to police.

Officials said they also found a gun, oxycodone pills, fraudulent identification cards, and equipment used to forge documents.

"When the community gets involved, we all win," Atlanta Police wrote in the statement.

Two people are now facing charges in the drug bust. Police say a 39-year-old and convicted felon with 10 arrest cycles was taken into custody. They are charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute among other drug-related charges.