2 children shot at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two children were shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to police.

This happened around 2:13 a.m. at the Artesian East Village complex along Bouldercrest Road.

DeKalb County Police have confirmed with 11Alive that the children are ages six and seven. Both are in the hospital.

At this moment, there is very little additional information as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.