Police said the park was filled with hundreds on Saturday when someone shot into the crowd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the community is reeling from a deadly mass shooting that left Louisville on edge, police are investigating another violent incident where two people were killed and four others injured Saturday night.

A large police presence was seen inside Chickasaw Park around 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey, the park was filled with hundreds of people when someone shot into the crowd.

“Turn yourself in. We know this will not end well,” he said during a press briefing. "This is not okay, something has to change. Turn yourself in and stop this."

Police did stress that they did not know the number of shooters involved.

The four victims were transported to the UofL Hospital or arrived by private means. Police said at least one of the victims are in critical condition.

“I’m so tired of this. I can’t make any sense of it,” Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis said. “Right now, I’m really at a loss for words.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg added, "This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city. On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence. Five days later, we're at another scene of a reckless act."

Greenberg said in the days ahead, the city will be taking action to prevent acts of gun violence regardless of what kind of incident it is.

"We as a community must come together and take action," he expressed.

Police do not have any information or witnesses in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

