2 found dead at separate locations in Barrow County, 1 arrested

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A young man and woman were found dead in two different locations early Tuesday morning in Barrow County, authorities said.

Deputies with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about "suspicious people standing around a residence wearing masks." After arriving, deputies were told about a body in car 100 yards down the road from where they were dispatched to.

A short time after investigators arrived, the Winder Police Department told them that there was a second dead person located up the road from the initial scene.

Authorities said they believe both of the deceased individuals are related to the same incident. They said the victims are in their late teens to early '20s.

The sheriff's office said one person was arrested and is currently in jail. No information regarding that suspect has been released, including what charges he faces.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office would not elaborate on the circumstances of the two deaths but said there is no danger to the public.