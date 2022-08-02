Barrow County deputies charged for sneaking contraband into the jail

The two turned themselves into the county detention center on Monday.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with Barrow County were arrested and charged for smuggling contraband into the jail, according to the office.

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said the 21 and 28-years-old deputies face charges of bribery, trading with inmates without consent of the warden or superintendent, items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of oath of a public officer.

“The trust that exists between our office and the community is very important to all of us at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Jud Smith said with Barrow County. "When someone violates that trust, we will act swiftly."

The two turned themselves in on Monday at the Barrow County Detention Center. The office said they "contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation" to conduct the investigation once they became aware of the situation.