COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a double shooting in College Park early Sunday morning involving an off-duty Fulton County deputy.

According to GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles, two deputies were working off-duty jobs at the Cozumel Mexican Restaurant in the 5000 block of Old National Highway in College Park when a fight broke out in the parking lot at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

During the fight, the subject fired at least two shots at restaurant patrons, Miles said.

One deputy and one security guard returned fire, hitting the gunman. A woman who was not involved in the melee was also shot in the incident, but it was not clear whether the woman was struck by gunfire from the subject or by police.

The gunman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in critical condition. He faces charges from the College Park Police Department once he released from the hospital. The woman who was struck was also transported to Grady where she was listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident and no other injuries were reported.

The GBI says that once it completes its report on the incident, it will be forwarded to the Fulton County District Attorney for review.



