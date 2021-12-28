2 hurt in northwest Atlanta shooting

One victim was shot in the leg, the other in the face, according to authorities

A man is in critical condition after getting shot in the face in northwest Atlanta, according to police. Another man was hurt.

Officers were called to a shooting at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest and Bolton Road Northwest Monday around 9 p.m. Police arrived at an area with a BP gas station across from a Chevron gas station location.

Officers determined two men were shot in the incident. One was injured in the leg the other was shot in the face. Both victims were rushed to a nearby fire station for immediate treatment before officers arrived, according to police.