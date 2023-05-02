Double shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square, APD says

Authorities said it happened at 3200 Lenox Rd. NE., which is the location of the 32 Hundred Lenox Apartments. Details are limited at this time.

ATLANTA — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex – not far from Lenox Square Tuesday night, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities said it happened at 3200 Lenox Rd. NE., which is the location of the 32 Hundred Lenox Apartments. In a preliminary release, APD said officers responded to the shooting at 8:21 p.m. When they arrived, Atlanta Police found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds.

APD said the two people were alert, conscious and breathing, and they were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Atlanta Police investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.