2 juveniles who ran from crash scene after Cobb Police chase arrested, authorities say

The two were arrested Saturday, May 27, a day after the police chase occurred. The pair was taken into custody while staying at the Country Hearth Inn in Marietta. After hours of surveillance, investigators had enough evidence to search one of the hotel rooms, and the two juveniles were arrested.

This initially started Friday after investigators believe the suspects were riding in a stolen vehicle that was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader near Bentley Road. The suspect vehicle matched a description put out by the Marietta Police Department, according to Cobb Police. An officer then spotted the vehicle and tried to stop them, but the driver sped away. A chase began; driver eventually wrecked while heading for the entrance of Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen near Windy Hill Road SE.

Following the wreck, three people ran out of the vehicle. One of them dropped a gun, police said. Officers ran after the driver until he was near Belmont Place Apartments. A K-9 eventually tracked the suspect hiding behind a bush near the complex. That left the two other suspects on the loose.

Another officer spotted a suspect jump a bridge rail and run down a hill. The officer deployed his Taser but it was ineffective; the suspect ran away after the officer slipped and fell while chasing him. The officer was injured and taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment.