PHOENIX — Two children were found in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico, after an Amber Alert was issued for them in Phoenix in Sept. 2018.

The 8- and 5-year-old boys were believed to be taken by their biological father, Dimas Coronado after he allegedly killed their pregnant mom, Oralia Nuñez and her roommate Omar Gonzalez.

On Monday, 12 News learned that on Jan. 29, Coronado was arrested in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, to be processed for extradition, according to Judge Fernanda Montero.

Montero also said the two children are with Sistema Nacional para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (DIF), a public institution that focuses on the welfare of the families.

EN ESPAÑOL: 2 menores encontrados en Puerto Peñasco después de que el asesinato de su madre generara Alerta Amber en el 2018

12 News contacted DIF and confirmed Victor and Jonathan are under their care and they're safe, but couldn't provide any other information on the case.

Phoenix police didn't want to make comments on the case and responded via email to 12 News:

"This is still an ongoing case and this time I cannot share any new information related to an arrest."

