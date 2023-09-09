Atlanta police investigating overnight double fatal shooting

It happened in the overnight Saturday hours.

ATLANTA — Two men are dead and Atlanta police are investigating after gunfire broke out in a neighborhood nestled in the southeast part of the city.

According to Atlanta Police Capt. Neil Welch, someone called 911 around 12:40 to report hearing the shooting in the 3200 block of Browns Mill Road SE. The scene is less than 5 miles from the Atlanta airport and less than 2 miles from the Browns Mill Golf Course.

When officers got there, they found two still-unidentified men dead with multiple gun shot wounds each. Police said both appeared to be in their mid- to late-30's.

Right now, the circumstances of what led up to the shooting are unclear and homicide detectives were on scene early Saturday leading the investigation.

The area is the same where another woman was killed in an apparent road rage shooting. earlier this week.

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Desiree George died after police said she was shot multiple times after getting into a crash with two other cars. It was one of many fatal shootings that police investigated over the Labor Day Holiday.

Police are still looking for a suspect in that case. If anyone has information on the shooting, they should call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).