2 killed in Gwinnett County, homicide investigators on scene

Right now, there is limited information available on the incident.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Homicide investigators are currently on the scene in a Gwinnett County neighborhood after two people were killed.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the homicide unit is investigating two people killed on Bay Crest Court in Loganville.

Police said the ages of the two victims are unknown at this time. A spokesperson with the police department said officers are still en route to the scene, and are working to gather details on the incident.