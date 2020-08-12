Two men arrested following officer-involved shooting at hotel

The two men are suspected in multiple attempted car break-ins, according to the GBI.

According to the GBI's Natalie Ammons, Tuesday's incident marks the 89th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate during 2020.

According to preliminary information from the GBI, an officer on routine patrol saw a suspicious vehicle at the hotel, located in the 7100 block of Concourse Parkway at about 4:05 a.m.

The officer made contact with the two men inside the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Zion Dorsett of Lithonia and 31-year-old Christopher Wilson of East Point. While the officer was speaking with the men, a second officer arrived, the GBI said.

During the conversation, the GBI said, the officers were able to determine that the license tag on the vehicle was not registered it, and that the vehicle had been stolen.

According to the GBI, during the conversation, the vehicle abruptly backed up an embankment.

The GBI said the officers made an attempt to take the two men into custody. At that point, the vehicle drove aggressively toward the two officers.

The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Douglasville Police Department and two male subjects that occurred early this morning. No one was injured during the incident. https://t.co/bc9nIMaGkN pic.twitter.com/o9v8Q3ewwv — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 8, 2020

One of the officers fired his weapon, striking the vehicle, they said.

The GBI said the vehicle left the parking lot and drove a short distance down the road before coming to a rest near the Sam's Club, located at 6995 Concourse Parkway.

Both men ran from the vehicle, but were taken into custody following a brief chase, the GBI said. No injuries were reported.

According to the GBI, Douglasville Police said they will be seeking charges against both men. The investigation indicates that prior to Tuesday morning's incident, both Dorsett and Wilson had attempted to break into numerous vehicles at the Holiday Inn Express hotel.