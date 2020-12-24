2 men arrested, charged for Norcross murder

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of an apartment complex, police said.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they have apprehended two people in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Norcross man that happened in November.

According to Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Collin Flynn, the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit arrested 17-year-old Dallas Shank from Alpharetta last Friday. A second man, 23-year-old Quindarius Clemon from Atlanta, was also arrested. Both have been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

According to Flynn, police received a call of shots fired on Sunday morning, Nov. 22, at about 5:30, at an apartment complex off of Seasons Parkway in Norcross.

When officers arrived, they found Andrew Thomas suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of the 1000 building of the apartment complex.

Thomas was taken to a hospital where he later died.