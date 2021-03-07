2 men shot in the hand on 2 different metro Atlanta streets, APD says

Police said the shootings appear to be related.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two men were both shot in the hand Saturday evening on two separate streets nearby each other.

APD said the shootings happened around 6:20 p.m. and appear to be related.

Police responded to a "person shot" call at the Atlanta-Fire Rescue Fire Station 14 at 1203 Lee St. SW. Officers said the man was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers then responded to a second gunshot victim at 969 Dimmock St. SW. The second man was also alert, conscious and breathing, police said. He was also transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to APD.