2 men wanted by Atlanta Police for robbing person at gunpoint, stealing their car

The incident happened on Campbellton Road SW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men wanted for an armed robbery and carjacking.

The two men are accused of walking up to a person who was using an ATM along Campbellton Road SW and pulled out a handgun before taking his black Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. The incident happened on Feb. 26 around 8:30 p.m.

The car was found abandoned the next day, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identity is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or at www.StopCrimeAtl.org and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The suspects' appearances can be seen in the gallery below.